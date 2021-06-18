Idaho U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher diagnosed with cancer, he announces

Idaho U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher announced he has cancer on social media on June 17, 2021. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher

Idaho Republican U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher has been diagnosed with cancer, he announced on social media Thursday evening.

Fulcher, who represents North and West Idaho, said on Facebook that he discovered cancer in a portion of his renal system — the system that includes the kidneys, urinary tract, bladder and urethra.

He said his case is treatable and he expects to make a full recovery.

“As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason,” Fulcher wrote on Facebook. “This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for.”

Fulcher said he will continue with his congressional duties as he undergoes treatment.

The congressman has been representing Idaho’s First Congressional District since January 2019, after he was elected in the 2018 midterm election to replace former Rep. Raul Labrador.

Before that, he was an Idaho state senator for 10 years, including six as the majority caucus chair. He represented a legislative district encompassing Boise, Meridian and Kuna.

“By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our health care system, and be a better person!” Fulcher wrote.