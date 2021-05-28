‘Tyranny’: Idaho Gov. Brad Little repeals McGeachin’s ban on mask mandates

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the Idaho House approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors and expand methods to kill wolves roaming Idaho, a measure that could cut the wolf population by 90%. The agriculture industry-backed bill now goes to Little, after passing the Senate the week before. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File) AP

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday repealed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s executive order to ban mask mandates, a move the governor called an “self-serving political stunt” that amounted to “tyranny.”

Little’s office announced the reversal Friday morning. His executive order moves to “restore local control” and allow local jurisdictions to determine their own mask policies. Idaho does not have a statewide mask mandate.

“The action that took place was an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt,” Little said in a press release.

“Taking the earliest opportunity to act solitarily on a highly politicized, polarizing issue without conferring with local jurisdictions, legislators and the sitting governor is, simply put, an abuse of power,” he added. “This kind of over-the-top executive action amounts to tyranny — something we all oppose.”

Idaho code dictates that the lieutenant governor must succeed to the governor’s seat “in case of temporary inability to perform his duties or in the case of his temporary absence from the state.” Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder also temporarily acted as governor earlier this week when the lieutenant governor was also out of state, Winder told the Statesman.

Little gave McGeachin a heads up about his executive order, said Emily Callihan, Little’s spokesperson. Little’s office on Thursday said the governor was not informed ahead of time before McGeachin issued her order.

McGeachin, who is running for governor, signed the executive order Thursday morning when she was acting governor. Little was out of state for a Republican Governors Association event in Nashville, Tennessee.

While McGeachin’s executive order exempted hospitals, it did not exempt other congregate settings, such as prisons or research labs that deal with infectious diseases. West Ada School District, Idaho’s largest, said it will keep its mask mandate in place in consultation with legal counsel.

Under state law, school district trustees, cities, counties and public health districts have the power to determine policies to protect public health. State law also prohibits executive orders from changing state law.

In a letter to supporters on Thursday, McGeachin campaigned on ending Idaho’s mask mandates — only a few are still in place — and asked for donations after she signed her executive order.

