Idaho pushes back filing deadline for income taxes to meet federal extension

You’ll have an extra month this year to meet the deadlines for filing both federal and Idaho income tax returns. dstaats@idahostatesman.com

Idaho residents will have one more month to file their income taxes with the state.

The Idaho State Tax Commission held a special meeting Thursday to extend the state deadline from April 15 to May 17, matching the federal government’s deadline, after a request by Gov. Brad Little. Idaho state legislators were on track to approve the extension in a bill, but a COVID-19 outbreak among House members prompted a temporary shutdown of the legislative session.

“I appreciate the Tax Commission and the Idaho Legislature for prioritizing the actions needed to ease the burden on Idahoans in preparing their taxes this year,” Little said in a news release.

Idaho’s income tax return requires taxpayers to have their federal adjusted gross income, according to the tax commission.

The U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service last week postponed the federal tax filing deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Idaho law allows the Idaho State Tax Commission to permit extensions during a disaster declared by the U.S. president or governor.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement said the IRS wants to help taxpayers “navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities.”

Taxpayers subject to the state’s individual income tax will have until May 17 to file their return and pay income taxes they owe. Penalties and interest won’t apply if they make the new deadline, according to the commission.

The new deadline also applies to property tax reduction programs, including deferrals, the disabled veterans benefit or the circuit breaker.