Parents in Idaho soon might have to opt in their children to school lessons about sex

Rep. Barbara Ehardt has brought a version of a sex-ed bill for the third year in a row. IdahoEdNews.org

Parents in Idaho might soon need to give written permission to schools to teach their kids about sexual intercourse.

In a party-line 56-12 vote, the Idaho House approved a new bill that would require parents to opt into “instruction regarding human sexuality” with a written notice to the school district board of trustees. It would also make educators provide parents with information about the contents of those lessons.

House Bill 249 breaks up the definitions of “sex education” — which is defined as lessons of anatomy and physiology of human reproduction — and “human sexuality” instruction. It broadly defines human sexuality lessons as any discussion that involves “sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, eroticism, sexual pleasure or sexual intimacy.”

Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who sponsored the legislation, said the bill is about “parental rights.” Republicans voted in favor, and all Democrats were opposed.

“All I’m suggesting, friends, is that the parents be involved in the discussion,” Ehardt said on the House floor Friday.

This is the third year in a row that Ehardt proposed a version of the bill. Last year, the measure didn’t make it out of committee.

The State Department of Education provides a list of health standards to teach in schools. Those standards include “healthy relationships and sexuality, consequences of sexual activity,” sexually transmitted diseases, ways to prevent diseases and pregnancy, and encouraging abstinence, according to the state.

‘Pining to live in the world of a 1950s sitcom will not prepare children’

Parents already have the option to opt their children out of sex education. The bill would require parents to provide written notice to opt in, instead of opt out. The permission forms would be made available within two weeks before the instruction starts.

Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said sex education has “become very different from what it used to be.” He said families who believe sex should be reserved for marriage should have the right to opt out of teachings in the classroom.

“If there are groups who want that kind of education in Idaho schools, this bill doesn’t prohibit it,” Marshall said. “But there are still hundreds and probably thousands of families in Idaho who hold a more traditional view of sex, sexual relations and sexuality.”

Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said the bill would result in more unwanted pregnancies, more abortions and more transmission of sexual diseases. The bill, Berch said, is about “fear of inflammatory content that no student in Idaho is being taught.”

“It turns logic and common sense on its head,” Berch said about the “opt in” process, pointing out that very few parents currently opt their kids out of sex education. “Pining to live in the world of a 1950s sitcom will not prepare children and young adults for the challenges that they face in the 21st century.”

‘Logistical hurdles’ for parents to opt in to instruction

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the bill would create “logistical hurdles” and an extra burden for parents who want their kids to be taught human sexuality by schools but miss the deadline to opt in.

Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said legislators brought the bill forward because “trusts have been broken.” He said parents have been “horrified” to learn about what’s being taught in schools.

Nate said he supports the change to have parents opt in because “parents do need to be more involved” in those decisions.

Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who is certified to teach human sexuality, said these decisions should be left to school districts and made at the local level. She said the definition of human sexuality is too broad and open to interpretation.

“I think it’s stepping over our local schools and has put mistrust in all of those people,” Toone said. “Our local schools don’t shirk the duties they’ve been given. … The best solution is not to legislate how we teach or what our local schools have to do.”

Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said it’s “naive” to believe that providing more information about sex would influence teenagers’ decision to engage in it.

“Talking about sexual orientation doesn’t make anyone gay, talking about gender identity doesn’t make anyone transgender, and talking about sex doesn’t make anyone pregnant,” McCrostie said. “You want choice? Give kids information.”