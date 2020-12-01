Leadership changes? New direction for education? 5 things to watch at the Idaho Statehouse

This story was originally published on IdahoEdNews.org.

Legislators are in Boise this week for their organizational session, a series of meetings and events that will help shape the 2021 legislative session.

While legislators won’t begin working on the budget or introducing bills until January, they will finalize their leadership teams, appoint committee chairmen and hand out committee assignments.

This week’s session will set the table for 2021 and give us an idea of who the lead players might be.

Here are five things we expect to learn at the Statehouse this week.

WHO WILL BE THE NEW SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN?

Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, did not run for re-election this year, creating an opening for the top spot in the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, serves as the committee’s vice chairman and may be in line for a promotion. Experienced vice chairs often succeed an outgoing chairman, but occasionally there are surprises. Leadership will announce the new chairman Thursday or Friday during the organizational session at the Statehouse.

WILL THERE BE A NEW A SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE?

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, is challenging House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who was elected speaker before the 2013 session.

This is a high-stakes challenge. The speaker enjoys enormous power and clout, presides over the day-to-day business on the floor, helps hand out committee assignments and plays a major role in driving the House’s legislative agenda. House Republicans will hold leadership votes in private Wednesday afternoon. The results will become official Thursday during the organizational session.

WHO WILL LEAD THE SENATE?

Longtime Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, did not seek re-election this year, leaving a vacancy for the highest ranking spot in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who helped Hill run floor sessions, may be in line to jump to the top spot, or there could be a surprise. Leadership elections happen privately with Senate Republicans on Wednesday and will become official on Thursday.

WHAT’S THE LASTED IN THE DEBATE OVER SCHOOL ACADEMIC STANDARDS?

The Idaho Content Standards Interim Committee will meet Wednesday to receive the latest update on the state’s efforts to draft new academic content standards in science, English language arts and math. New standards aren’t expected to be finalized and brought forward until the 2022 session. But legislators will discuss their expectations and go over the State Department of Education’s timeline this week. Science standards, in particular, have proven divisive in recent legislative session.

WILL THE HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE GET SOME NEW FACES?

There could be at least one or two new members on the House Education Committee in 2021 depending on how leadership elections and committee assignments go. At a minimum, two former House Education Committee members from the 2019 and 2020 sessions won’t be returning. Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, did not seek re-election. Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, lost his reelection bid in November. Committee assignments will be posted Thursday or Friday during the organizational session. The committee had 15 members in 2020 but does not necessarily have to have the same number every year. Most House committees range from 12-18 members.

THIS WEEK’S STATEHOUSE SCHEDULE, AT A GLANCE

Monday: New member orientation for legislators who were elected for the first time in November. The rookies will learn protocols and expectations and find out how a bill becomes a law (Remember “I’m just a bill” from Schoolhouse Rock?).

Tuesday: New member orientation continues.

Wednesday: Idaho Content Standards Interim Committee meets.

Thursday: Legislative Organizational Session will be held.

Friday: Legislative Organizational Session continues, if necessary.

The 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 11 with Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address and budget recommendations.