State Politics
This Idaho Democrat lost the 2018 election by six votes. He plans to run again.
Jim Bratnober says he will again challenge incumbent Republican state Sen. Fred Martin in Boise’s District 15.
Bratnober, a Democrat, lost to Martin in the November 2018 election by 11 votes following a recount of the vote that had Martin initially winning by six votes.
Bratnober in a statement Tuesday says he’s running again following the Idaho Legislature’s decision earlier this year to add restrictions to voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
Bratnober also says he’s concerned about education, public lands and rising housing costs.
