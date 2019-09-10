The Idaho Democratic Party hired a new executive director. Two days later, it fired him.

Is Idaho turning into a blue state? By analyzing Idaho party registration data in 2018, the Idaho Statesman found the most conservative and liberal cities and towns in Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By analyzing Idaho party registration data in 2018, the Idaho Statesman found the most conservative and liberal cities and towns in Idaho.

Dave Trotter, a Democratic operative from Illinois, posted to social media on Sept. 9.

“I cannot take any calls right now, but I will be sending out a press release regarding my termination from the Idaho Democratic Party later today,” he wrote.

I cannot take any calls right now, but I will be sending out a press release regarding my termination from the Idaho Democratic Party later today. — Dave Trotter (@DaNumbersGuy) September 9, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Idaho Democratic Party had not yet announced it had hired a new executive director before it had to announce it had fired him.

“The Idaho Democratic Party hired David Trotter as Executive Director on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and terminated his employment on Friday, Sept. 6,” Communications Director Lindsey Johnson told the Statesman. “The IDP compensated him for travel expenses and a month’s work.”

“Since this is a personnel issue, we can’t provide any other information at this time,” Johnson added.

Trotter posted on Sept. 9 to his blog, The Political Hurricane, “(L)ast night (September 8th, 2019) I filed a complaint with the Idaho Human Rights Commission regarding possible racial discrimination in my hiring process on August 13th, 2019.”

Trotter told the Statesman on Tuesday he would not provide any details at this time.

“I am currently seeking counsel regarding any possible legal action,” he said.

Trotter said he has worked in politics for 28 years, starting in Florida, and then throughout the United States and Canada.

“I have worked on all types of campaigns from local to federal, and have held many positions, including campaign manager and field director,” he said.