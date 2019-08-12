Idaho Sen. Jim Risch to seek third term in Congress in 2020

Senator Risch speaks about foreign influence in our election process Following a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing examining foreign influence in our election process through social media, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), a member of the committee, spoke to Fox News about key takeaways and next steps. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing examining foreign influence in our election process through social media, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), a member of the committee, spoke to Fox News about key takeaways and next steps.

Idaho U.S. Sen. Jim Risch has announced he is seeking a third term in Congress.

Risch said in a press release on Monday that he considers it his duty to continue to stand up for conservative solutions for issues facing America.

“I want to continue working to lower taxes so Idaho families keep more of their hard-earned money,fighting for a smaller, less intrusive government, encouraging the growth of small businesses that offer good jobs and affordable healthcare to Idaho workers, and protecting the rights of Idahoans and rural America,” he said.

Risch, 76, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008 and re-elected in 2014.

He was elected chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January.

Risch, an attorney, previously served in the Idaho Senate from 1974 to 1988 and 1995 to 2002, as Idaho lieutenant governor from 2003 to mid-2006 and from 2007 to 2008. He briefly served as Idaho governor for seven months in 2006 when then-Gov. Dirk Kempthorne resigned to become U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

Two other members of Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation, Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, also are up for election next year.

Simpson’s and Fulcher’s offices did not immediately respond to questions about their election plans.

Idaho U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo’s seat is up for election in 2022.