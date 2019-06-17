Idaho tax commissioner returns to work after he was placed on paid administrative leave

Elliot Werk

Idaho State Tax Commissioner Elliot Werk has returned to work after being placed on paid administrative leave May 8.

“He returned to work today, and that is all I can say,” Idaho Tax Commission spokesperson Renee Eymann told the Statesman on Monday.

Neither the Tax Commission nor the Governor’s Office would comment further on why Werk was placed on leave because they said the administrative leave is a personnel matter.

Werk, a Boise Democrat and former assistant minority leader, served in the Idaho Senate from 2002 until February 2015, when he was appointed to the Tax Commission by Gov. Butch Otter. His commission term expires March, 8, 2021.

Werk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.