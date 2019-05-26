Want to help manage Idaho’s wildlife? Two Fish and Game commission seats are opening

Want to hunt or fish in Idaho? Here’s how to purchase a license online. You can purchase a hunting or fishing license online from Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Here's how to do it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can purchase a hunting or fishing license online from Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Here's how to do it.

This summer, two Idaho Fish and Game commissioners’ terms will expire, according to a news release from Gov. Brad Little’s office.

Little will appoint individuals to fill the seats vacated by Dan Blanco, of Moscow, and Derick Attebury, of Idaho Falls. Blanco serves at the commissioner for the Clearwater Region, while Attebury represents the Upper Snake Region.

Though both commissioners are eligible for reappointment, those hoping to join the commission are encouraged to submit applications, which can be found here. Completed applications should be sent to zach.forster@gov.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. on June 14.

Idaho has seven commissioners, each of whom hails from a different region of the state. The commission supervises the Idaho Department of Fish and Game; sets regulations and controls for hunting, fishing and trapping; and makes decisions on wildlife management.

“I want to thank Derick and Dan for their service to Idaho through their involvement on the Fish and Game Commission, and I appreciate Derick’s leadership as chairman over the past year,” Little said in the news release. “Candidates seeking to apply for these open positions must consider the time, energy and gravity of these roles in managing Idaho’s wildlife and natural resources for current and future generations.”