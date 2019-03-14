Bill that restricts gun rights of teens with sexual battery convictions barely passes House

The travails of a bill to restrict sex offender gun rights, which narrowly passed the House on Thursday, highlights how reluctant Idaho lawmakers are to vote for any type of firearm restriction.

Anyone convicted of sexual battery of a minor under 16 already loses their gun rights in Idaho. The bill put forward Thursday would extend that restriction to those convicted of sexual battery of a 16 or 17 year old.

It passed the Idaho House on a 37-31 vote but only after more than a week of delay and negotiation. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Much of the opposition came from the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, which bills itself as a “no compromise” gun rights group. The group has helped oust elected officials it sees as insufficiently pro-gun.

Rep. Melissa Wintrow, the Boise Democrat who sponsored the bill, said she saw momentum start to turn against her bill after the group pressured members to oppose it. A clearly frustrated Wintrow said she reluctantly removed language that included crimes like enticement and taking indecent photos of 16 and 17 year olds to give the bill a better chance to pass.

“It’s deeply troubling that an interest group would have that much influence to scare, influence, threaten lawmakers in this building,” she said.

The bill would still allow offenders to petition to restore their gun rights, but that wasn’t enough for its detractors.

In explaining his opposition the bill, Second Amendment Alliance president Greg Pruett appeared to downplay the seriousness of the crimes outlined in the legislation.

“It’s another issues where there’s a non-violent crime, and they’re trying to prohibit someone from having their rights restored for a non-violent crime,” he said.

The floor debate centered around the potential for relationships between people close in age, one an adult another a minor, though that statute is separate from Thursday’s legislation. Following the vote, the Idaho Republican Party quickly released a statement pushing back against the notion that members were sympathetic to sexual predators.

“We want to make ourselves clear, we do not support any sexual assault or sexual battery on any person at any age,” it reads. “As defenders of the 2nd Amendment, and the Idaho Constitution, we must always act with care when dealing with any type of legislation that might come into conflict with our basic constitutional rights.”