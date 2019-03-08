State Politics

Idahoans largely opposed to work requirements for Medicaid expansion during hearing

By Rebecca Boone Associated Press

March 08, 2019

Veteran's health care is covered. His wife falls into the Medicaid gap.

Disabled Idaho veteran Josh Blessinger describes his wife's painful health issues during a July 6, 2018 rally delivering petitions for a public vote on Medicaid expansion.
Disabled Idaho veteran Josh Blessinger describes his wife's painful health issues during a July 6, 2018 rally delivering petitions for a public vote on Medicaid expansion.
Dozens of people crowded into a Statehouse auditorium Friday morning to testify on a bill that would put strict work requirements on those seeking health care coverage under Idaho’s new voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Nearly all of the testimony given during the first hour of testimony opposed the bill, with critics taking aim at the added administrative costs the bill creates, the difficulty that rural residents could face in finding work training and job opportunities, and the potential that the bill could still leave thousands of Idaho residents without access to health care.

“This bill is an affront to the nearly two-thirds of the state that voted to approve Medicaid Expansion,” said House Health and Welfare member Representative Ilana Rubel in a press release. “The restrictions being proposed have been a disaster in every state that has adopted them. I have no idea why our GOP colleagues are pushing a bill that will raise spending and create a harmful bureaucracy for the sole purpose of denying thousands of Idahoans healthcare.”

The only testimony in favor of the bill in the first part of the hearing came from Fred Birnbaum, a lobbyist with the Idaho Freedom Foundation who said the work requirements would help rein in the growth of the Medicaid program.

The bill comes from Rep. John Vander Woude, a Republican from Nampa, who says the goal is to help people become less dependent on government programs.

