Bill to speed up evictions fails to pass in House by two votes

By Kate Talerico

March 04, 2019 02:28 PM

The Attorney General sent a letter to Rep. John Gannon, a Boise Democrat, which said that current parts of Idaho Code that outline the relationship between tenants and landlords is unconstitutional.
A bill that would have expedited the process for evictions in Idaho failed to pass in the House by two votes on Monday.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, an Idaho Falls Republican, who said that the bill would have simplified the eviction process for landlords and added some new protections for renters.

“This law has become so complex and so hard to deal with,” Zollinger said of the current laws that regulate evictions. “This simplifies their procedures.”

The vote came just after Rep. John Gannon of Boise presented a letter from the Attorney General’s office which concluded that parts of the current law regulating the relationship between tenants and landlords violates certain parts of the Idaho Constitution.

Ahead of the vote, Gannon, a Democrat, told the Statesman that the bill would create a “serious due process problem.”

“This really changes the balance between the landlords and the tenants,” he said.

A similar bill failed to pass in the Legislature last year.

