This 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate will visit Boise on Feb. 26

By Cynthia Sewell

February 25, 2019 05:51 PM

Democratic presidential primary candidate Julián Castro will make a stop in Boise on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Castro, who has vowed to visit all 50 states during his campaign, served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017.

Castro will attend a public meet and greet event hosted by Boise State Young Democrats at 7 p.m. in the Jordan Ballroom at Boise State University Student Union Building, 1700 W. University Drive.

