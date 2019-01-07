Gov. Little outlines Idaho’s ‘incredible trajectory,’ education plans in State of the State

When it comes to the state budget, newly sworn-in Gov. Brad Little has a No. 1 priority for the 2019 legislative session: education.





Little, who delivered his inaugural State of the State and budget address Monday afternoon at the Capitol, dedicated much of his speech before Idaho officials to outline new efforts when it comes to educating the Gem State’s children.

As the fifth year of a five-year education plan concludes, Little is creating “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future,” an initiative and task force to help craft the next long-term plan.

“This initiative will provide Idaho’s next five-year blueprint for education investment and reform,” he said.

Little’s education spending proposals include:

$48 million to fully fund the final year of the five-year funding program to increase teacher pay via a career ladder.





$13.2 million for literacy proficiency, double the current budget. The money would go directly to schools to increase reading proficiency and help ensure that students are reading at grade level by the time they complete the third grade.





$11.2 million to increase starting teacher pay to $40,000.





$7 million for higher-education opportunity scholarships. Last year, 1,780 applicants were eligible for the scholarship but did not receive it because of a lack of funding.





$255,600 via a federal grant to assess needs and determine a plan to address school safety.





In response to the State of the State address, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said in a press release that Democrats will offer any help the governor needs to get results when it comes to education, especially in rural areas.

“We must pay our public school teachers a competitive wage so we don’t lose them to bordering states,” she said in the release. “That starts with funding the final year of the career ladder and finding ways to invest in our veteran educators who play a vital role in Idaho’s future success.”

Medicaid expansion plans

In other state business, Little says he will honor his pledge to implement a Medicaid expansion initiative more than 60 percent of voters approved on Nov. 6.

“I intend to work with you to implement Medicaid expansion using an Idaho approach,” he said.

House Minority Leader Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said in a press release that implementing Medicaid expansion is the Democrats’ No. 1 priority.

“Governor Little likes to talk about the ‘lightest hand of government’ - the Medicaid expansion voters approved IS the most efficient and effective way to deliver health care to thousands of Idahoans,” he said in the release. “Adding burdensome, expensive, heavy-handed bureaucracies is not what the people voted for and will cause nothing but problems for too many people.”

Little said that once people get coverage via Medicaid, he wants to create “pathways” for them to “move off Medicaid and onto private coverage.”

Idaho’s economy could help provide people with work, higher-paying jobs and opportunities for private insurance, he said.

“Idahoans’ incomes are the fastest growing in America,” Little said. “We have the highest number of people employed in the state’s history.”

Little also noted that too many people are being “priced out of health insurance coverage.”

“In the past two years, the number of uninsured Idahoans increased by 125,000 – almost double the gap population,” he said. “As Idaho continues to enjoy the fastest-growing economy in the nation, the number of insured Idahoans should be increasing, not decreasing.”

To remedy this, Little said he wants to “pursue strategies that contain health care costs,” including continuing the state-run health insurance exchange.

Other plans

Little said he has been frustrated by what he dubbed “major shortcomings” when it comes to customer service issues that have plagued Idaho’s Division of Motor Vehicles over the past year. He said he has tasked the new Department of Administration to do a review of the processes for state purchasing and contracts.

“Idahoans deserve an action plan for better results from government,” he said.

Little said he also hopes to expand the St. Anthony Work Camp in Eastern Idaho and open a community re-entry facility in North Idaho to address the Gem State’s growing prison population. That initiative will add 220 beds for Idaho’s inmates and help give prisoners new skills to transition back to everyday life, he said.

He said he will issue an executive order on substance abuse in the future to formalize existing statewide plans to curb opioid addiction and other drug-related problems.

Little also introduced a new plan to help more Idahoans become first-time homeowners by creating an option for residents to start a First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account.

“This account will encourage young families to set aside part of their pretax income to make a down payment on their first home,” he said.