Former Gov. Phil Batt awarded the Idaho Medal of Achievement on Thursday by Otter

In his final official act as governor, Butch Otter on Thursday awarded former Gov. Phil Batt the 2019 Idaho Medal of Achievement.





Batt, a Republican who served from 1995-99 as the 29th governor of Idaho, was presented with the honor by Otter and Gov.-elect Brad Little. The Idaho Medal of Achievement is the highest civilian honor the state offers.

“Phil Batt was my mentor,” Republican Otter said in the news release. “His bold, courageous leadership on human rights and so many other issues sets him apart and makes him deserving of our deep appreciation and admiration. Phil is one of those rare leaders who transcends political ideology and brings people together.”

The Idaho Medal of Achievement was created by executive order in 2015 to recognize Idahoans for their “exceptional, meritorious, and inspirational” service to the people of Idaho, according to the state.

“Gov. Batt is not only a mentor and trusted adviser but also a dear friend,” Little said in the news release. “It is my privilege to co-present him with the Idaho Medal of Achievement, a true testament to his dedication, service and contributions to Idaho and all our citizens.”

“The four-member Idaho Medal of Achievement Commission unanimously included Batt as one of the top four candidates submitted to Otter for his final consideration,” the news release said.

The Idaho Medal of Achievement is awarded annually to individuals — living or dead — who are nominated by the public. The Medal of Achievement Commission advances the names of no more than five finalists for the governor’s consideration.