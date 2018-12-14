‘We have some real stars in the room’: Trump compliments new governors, including Little

Gov.-elect Brad Little and his wife, Teresa, were invited to the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump and get to know other newly elected officials from throughout the country.
Little, whose inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 4, said it was an honor to join governors-elect from around the nation. Some of Trump’s Cabinet members were also in attendance for introductions. The meeting included Republican and Democratic governors-elect, although not every newly elected governor attended the roundtable discussion.
“All of them had great victories,” Trump said, according to the White House transcript of the meeting. “Some had very, very outstanding victories, in terms of the percentage of victory, and even surprising. We have some real stars in the room.”
Little thanked the president for Trump’s phone call — calling it a “big punctuation point” to the campaign — after Little defeated Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan in the Nov. 6 general election.
“Our discussions focused on issues facing the States, including priorities such as workforce development, infrastructure, supporting veterans and military families, and combating opioid abuse,” Little said in a statement to the Idaho Statesman. “I believe our conversations concerning regulatory reform and transferring more authority back to the States were especially productive.”
Little said he and his wife were able to spend time with the first family.
“We were proud to share all the great successes that are taking place in Idaho,” Little said.
Idaho Statesman reporter Cynthia Sewell contributed to this report.
