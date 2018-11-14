Gov. Otter: Idaho lawmaker, SBOE director attempted to skirt state contracting law

Gov. Butch Otter this month chastised one of his cabinet members and a state representative for interfering with a state contract for computer software.
“It has come to my attention that there has been a series of discussions with [Matt Freeman] the executive director of the State Board of Education regarding procurement of a statewide software program to support school districts with teacher evaluations,” wrote Otter in a Nov. 1, 2018, letter to Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
In 2017, the Idaho Legislature appropriated $1 million toward a teacher evaluation program.
The state’s purchasing department put out a request for proposals, and selected a provider from among eight companies that responded.
But, according to Otter’s letter, the State Board of Education’s “preferred vendor” was not awarded the contract. Freeman, after a conversation with Horman, asked the purchasing division to cancel the proposal request, Otter wrote.
“It is troubling to me that you have been involved in discussion that would circumvent the state’s procurement laws,” Otter wrote to Horman.
On the same day, Nov. 1, Otter also sent a letter to Idaho State Board of Education President Linda Clark and other board members. In it, he outlined his concern about Freeman’s and Horman’s actions and directed the board to follow state law.
“Despite the fact your preferred vendor was not the successful bidder, and that your executive director requested the RFP be canceled, I am directing you and your staff to award the contract and move forward,” Otter wrote. “Beyond the legal requirement to award the contract to the successful bidder and potential litigation from cancellation of the RFP, this is important on assuring that there is state-level administration and oversight of the teacher evaluation process.”
The Statesman has reached out to the State Board of Education and Horman for comment and additional public records pertaining to this issue.
