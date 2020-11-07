‘We defeated evil.’ ‘We support America.’ Biden, Trump backers gather at Idaho Capitol

Early on, it was a day for dueling voices at the Idaho Capitol.

Supporters of Joe Biden gathered to celebrate in front of the Statehouse’s front steps Saturday, not long after national news outlets projected Biden the winner of the presidential election based on Pennsylvania’s vote returns. Supporters of Donald Trump came too, in increasing numbers as an afternoon pro-Trump rally neared.

The earliest arrivals in late morning were not organized — it’s just that the Capitol is the place to go in Boise if you want to make a public stand on federal or state politics.

“I’m here to let my voice ring in celebration and triumph that we defeated evil,” said Gail Grossman, who wore a “Babe Vote” mask and held a Biden-Harris sign.

Biden supporters in their cars honked. Supporters at the Capitol and across the street in Cecil D. Andrus Park whooped and hollered. Biden supporters seemed mostly to wear masks while Trump supporters did not, though it wasn’t always possible amid the informal mingling of people to tell who was with which side.

Late in the morning, Trump supporters looked for one another, some wearing the trademark red Make America Great Again hats or their successors saying Keep America Great. Parents in both camps brought children

About 100 people had gathered by noon. But just a few hours later, hundreds began to arrive for a pro-Trump rally.

The 1 p.m. rally, advertised as “Stop the Steal” on Facebook, was organized by the Idaho chapter of MAGA Girl. Organizers, speakers and at least two state lawmakers alleged widespread, but unspecified, voter fraud had “stolen” the election from Trump.

Trump has made allegations of election fraud and illegal voting, though he has not supported them with evidence. Votes were still being counted Saturday in some states.

Trump handily won Idaho’s electoral votes, but state representatives, Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton and Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston encouraged the gathered crowd to keep protesting.

“We are going to get Trump reelected,” von Ehlinger said. “It’s going to take some legal battles, but we will get it done.”

Machele Hamilton, the vice president for the Idaho GOP, echoed them, assuring the cheering crowd that “the Idaho Republican Party is 100% behind President Trump.”

“We are supporting America and our Constitution,” said Diego Rodriguez, a Trump backer, told the Idaho Statesman while setting up sound equipment for a “Stop the Steal” rally later in the day. “All we want is a fair election.”

Rodriguez introduced many of the speakers during the roughly hourlong rally. After, the crowd left the Statehouse steps to march through downtown Boise, chanting “USA” and “four more years.”

“This is MAGA country, baby!” Rodriguez said.