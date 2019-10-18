Our 2019 voter guide on the Middleton city election: Hear from the candidates

Middleton mayoral candidates. From left: Jim Bluffington, Jackie Hutchison, Steve Rule

In Middleton, there are six candidates to become the mayor, five candidates for a four-year term on the City Council and two candidates for a two-year term.

Learn more about this race and other local elections at IdahoStatesman.com/Election.

The Statesman sent surveys to each of the candidates, and their responses are copied below, unedited.

https://www.idahostatesman.com/latest-news/7yit0p/picture236408903/alternates/FREE_768/Head%20shot%204%20(2)%20-%20Tim%20O%E2%80%99Meara%20(1).JPG

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW