Elections
Here are the candidates running for Caldwell City Council in the 2019 election
Planners hope Indian Creek Plaza will bring new life to the heart of Caldwell’s downtown
By this time next year, Caldwell will be welcoming at least one new member to its City Council. The seats held by current members Shannon Ozuna, Chris Allgood and Chuck Stadick are up for election.
Allgood and Stadick are running to hold onto their seats. Ozuna is not. Competing to take her spot are state Rep. Jarom Wagoner and Chris Trakel, a veteran and small business owner.
Allgood, a retired police chief, will run uncontested. Stadick faces competition from Evangeline Beechler, who has worked as a clinical supervisor of a developmental disabilities agency for the last 13 years, and John McGee, who left the Idaho Senate after a female staff member accused him of making a number of unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Caldwell’s leaders will make decisions about how to manage the city’s growth, continue the momentum at Indian Creek Plaza in downtown and maintain the city’s roads and sewer infrastructure.
This year’s elections will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Idaho voters can check if they are registered at idahovotes.gov.
Seat 4
Jarom Wagoner
Christopher Trakel
Seat 5
Chris Allgood
Seat 6
Chuck Stadick
Evangeline Beechler
John McGee
Comments