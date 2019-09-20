Here are the candidates running for Caldwell City Council in the 2019 election

Planners hope Indian Creek Plaza will bring new life to the heart of Caldwell’s downtown The Indian Creek Plaza construction continues in the heart of Downtown Caldwell. A performance stage and ice skating rink will be among the main attractions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Indian Creek Plaza construction continues in the heart of Downtown Caldwell. A performance stage and ice skating rink will be among the main attractions.

By this time next year, Caldwell will be welcoming at least one new member to its City Council. The seats held by current members Shannon Ozuna, Chris Allgood and Chuck Stadick are up for election.

Allgood and Stadick are running to hold onto their seats. Ozuna is not. Competing to take her spot are state Rep. Jarom Wagoner and Chris Trakel, a veteran and small business owner.

Allgood, a retired police chief, will run uncontested. Stadick faces competition from Evangeline Beechler, who has worked as a clinical supervisor of a developmental disabilities agency for the last 13 years, and John McGee, who left the Idaho Senate after a female staff member accused him of making a number of unwanted sexual advances toward her.

Caldwell’s leaders will make decisions about how to manage the city’s growth, continue the momentum at Indian Creek Plaza in downtown and maintain the city’s roads and sewer infrastructure.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This year’s elections will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Idaho voters can check if they are registered at idahovotes.gov.

Seat 4

Chris Trakel and Jarom Wagoner are running for Seat 4 on the Caldwell City Council.

Jarom Wagoner

Christopher Trakel

Seat 5

Chris Allgood

Seat 6

Incumbent Chuck Stadick is running against Evangeline Beechler and John McGee for Caldwell City Council.

Chuck Stadick

Evangeline Beechler

John McGee