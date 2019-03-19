Elections

Recount finds that $65.3 million Vallivue school bond passed by just two votes

By Ruth Brown

March 19, 2019 12:13 PM

Voters wait Tuesday for a voting booth to open up at the District 19 precinct at Riverglen Junior High School in Northwest Boise. A polarized national political climate and the citizen-proposed Medicaid-expansion measure on Idaho’s ballot likely contributed to extraordinary voter turnout, a Boise political scientist says. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

A recount in the Vallivue school bond election found the same numbers that Canyon County counted on election night, with the $65.3 million bond passing just two votes, officials said Tuesday.

The bond requires a supermajority vote in favor, meaning 66.67 percent, to pass. On March 12, unofficial results showed that the bond received 66.71 percent of the vote, with 1,615 votes in favor and 806 votes against. The recount done in Canyon County found the same numbers.

Just two votes in the other direction could have caused the bond to fail.

The Vallivue School District requested the bond to pay for a new middle school and for renovations to the existing middle school.

