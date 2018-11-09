Canyon County to count ballots from overseas residents that were overlooked on Election Day

The Canyon County Elections Office said in a press release that it will count overlooked from residents who were overseas on Election Day. The ballots were not counted on Election Day due to an oversight.
The ballots will be counted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The media and parties affected by the votes, including the College of Western Idaho, are invited to attend to observe the counting.
“The 39 ballots all fall under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, or UOCAVA, and were returned to the Elections Office by active Service Members, their eligible family members, or other overseas citizens,” the press release stated. “The ballots were placed in a dedicated UOCAVA ballot box as they were returned to the Elections Office, and due to an oversight, the box was not counted when ballots were being tabulated on election night.“
The 39 ballots will not affect the outcome of any race or ballot measure from the election, the press release stated.
“However, the ballots still need to be counted prior to the election canvass by the Board of County Commissioners, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 16,” according to the release.
