Inspired by her elders, Paulette Jordan says she’s fighting for the people
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan has received national attention for potentially becoming Idaho's first female governor and Native American governor shattering the stereotypical image of Idahoan politicians.
Brad Little has been a mainstay in Idaho politics since 2001, first as a state senator then, starting in 2009, as lieutenant governor. Now, in 2018, he's the Republican nominee to be Idaho's next governor.
Russ Fulcher, the 2018 GOP nominee for Idaho's 1st Congressional District, gives an acceptance speech on primary night, May 15. "Every time I say a word, every time I cast a vote, I want you to know I take that very, very seriously."
Raul Labrador talks May 1, 2018 to the Statesman's Bill Manny about news reports that if elected governor and if Idahoans vote for Medicaid expansion, he would examine all options of how to respond, including possibly overturning the public vote.
President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Car
Why is everyone always talking about 'campaign finance?’ Do political donations actually matter? Washington bureau political editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma and political correspondent David Lightman explain in this 2015 video why those donations migh
Tommy Ahlquist, former emergency room physician and currently COO of Gardner Co., which built the 18-story Eighth and Main building and the City Center Plaza in Downtown Boise, is the third Republican candidate to announce his candidacy for govern