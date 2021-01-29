Resolution drafted to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from House. How would it work?

Rep. Jimmy Gomez said he will draft a resolution to oust Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after reports that the Republican called for violence against Democrats. AP

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat, said Wednesday that he’s introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose ties to QAnon and other conspiracy theories have drawn increased scrutiny.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body,” Gomez said in a statement.

The Constitution gives Congress the ability to expel a House member who engages in “disorderly behavior” through a two-thirds majority vote, which is unlikely to happen as Democrats hold a slim majority in the chamber.

Only 15 members of the Senate and five House members have faced expulsion, which is typically reserved for only “the most reprehensible conduct or crimes such as treasonous acts against the government.”

A resolution to expel a House member is usually referred to the House Committee on Ethics, which then receives “complaints” about the member’s conduct and begins its own investigation. The committee gives notice of the charges to the House member and allows the member to examine evidence and witnesses.

A subcommittee then investigates the evidence and holds a hearing. If the majority of the committee finds the member committed the offenses, then the full committee considers disciplinary action, including expulsion. The House of Representatives, after debate, can accept, modify or reject the recommended discipline.

Some House members have chosen to resign rather than be expelled after they were found to have “engaged in serious misconduct.” Expulsion from the House doesn’t carry any other penalties other than being removed from Congress.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, has indicated support for violence against Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, CNN reported. Greene has also promoted far-right theories, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which casts former President Donald Trump against “deep state saboteurs” including high-ranking Democrats and celebrities engaged in child sex trafficking and worshiping Satan.

Greene reportedly liked comments about killing FBI agents part of the “deep state” against Trump, and in a Jan. 2019 comment said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to oust Pelosi, according to CNN.

In an April 2018 Facebook post, Greene responded to a comment about the Iran Deal, one of the foreign policy agreements under the Obama administration, CNN reported. The commenter asked, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Obama.

Greene replied: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Greene’s other social media posts from 2018 and 2019 have also resurfaced, including a video of her shouting at David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that left 17 dead and 17 more injured. Greene called Hogg a “coward” and told him she had a gun.

Greene also reportedly liked a post saying the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut was staged, replying “that’s all true.”

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet,” Greene said in a statement about her comments.

Pelosi criticized GOP leadership for placing Greene on the House Education Committee.

“What I am concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who is willing to overlook, ignore those statements, assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked of killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Pelosi said at a briefing.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed Pelosi’s concerns about Greene, NPR reported.

“These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the congresswoman about them,” the spokeswoman said.