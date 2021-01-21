It’s Biden’s first full day as president. Here’s a look at his schedule

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Here’s a look at his schedule for Thursday, his first full day in office. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) AP

President Joe Biden will spend his first full day in office attending a virtual prayer service, signing additional executive orders and attending briefings.

He and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office just before noon Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, where Biden delivered his first address as president. After the ceremony, Biden, Harris and their families visited the Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Biden was then escorted to the White House, which he entered for the first time as president. Later, hours after taking office, he signed a slew of executive orders related to the pandemic, racial and LGBTQ equity, immigration issues and environmental issues.

Now, on his first full day in office, here’s a look at his schedule:

▪ 10 a.m.: Biden and Harris, along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will watch the virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service in the Blue Room of the White House.

The service will be hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Washington National Cathedral. It will include “prayers, readings, blessings and hymns from interfaith leaders, celebrated artists and other inspiring voices,” the committee says.

▪ 12:45 p.m.: Biden and Harris will receive the President’s Daily Brief. It will be held in the Oval Office and closed to the press. The daily brief is a summary and analysis on national security issues prepared for the president, Cabinet members and advisers.

▪ 2 p.m.: Biden will give remarks on the coronavirus pandemic response in the State Dining Room and will sign additional executive orders. He plans to sign 10 orders and directives related to containing the pandemic.

▪ 2:25 p.m.: Biden and Harris will receive a COVID-19 response team briefing in the State Dining Room. It will also be closed to the media.

▪ 4 p.m.: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will give a briefing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert and chief medical advisor to Biden, will also attend the briefing, NBC News reported.