Mayor Tammy gets new neighbor: Rep. Fulcher to base district office in Meridian City Hall

Mayor Tammy de Weerd may be getting a new neighbor in City Hall: incoming U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher.
According to documents filed with the Meridian City Clerk, Meridian native Russ Fulcher is looking to lease space from his hometown’s city hall for his congressional district office. Current U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador rents the same space there for his district office, according to his website.
“I wanted to keep the address in Meridian — it’s my roots,” Fulcher said in a phone interview Monday.
Eight to 10 people will staff the Meridian office, Fulcher’s largest in Idaho between two others he is setting up in Lewiston and Couer d’Alene. He said he plans to spend half of his time based out of Meridian, and half in Washington, D.C.
Under the agreement, Fulcher would pay $1,881 per month for 1,812 square feet of space in City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. That means Fulcher would pay $12.45 per square foot per year.
“That’s within the competitive range” for downtown, said Fulcher, who worked as a real estate agent in Meridian.
But Steve Winger, associate broker at Colliers International, previously told the Statesman that commercial rents go for around $18 per square foot per year in downtown Meridian.
Fulcher said he did not negotiate the lease agreement.
Kaycee Emery, spokeswoman for the city, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meridian City Council will vote tomorrow on whether to approve the lease agreement.
