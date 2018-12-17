Politics & Government

Mayor Tammy gets new neighbor: Rep. Fulcher to base district office in Meridian City Hall

By Kate Talerico

December 17, 2018 07:58 PM

Russ Fulcher wins Idaho’s 1st Congressional District

Republican Russ Fulcher defeated Democratic competitor Cristina McNeil for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press called on Tuesday.
By
Up Next
Republican Russ Fulcher defeated Democratic competitor Cristina McNeil for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press called on Tuesday.
By

Mayor Tammy de Weerd may be getting a new neighbor in City Hall: incoming U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher.

According to documents filed with the Meridian City Clerk, Meridian native Russ Fulcher is looking to lease space from his hometown’s city hall for his congressional district office. Current U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador rents the same space there for his district office, according to his website.

“I wanted to keep the address in Meridian — it’s my roots,” Fulcher said in a phone interview Monday.

Eight to 10 people will staff the Meridian office, Fulcher’s largest in Idaho between two others he is setting up in Lewiston and Couer d’Alene. He said he plans to spend half of his time based out of Meridian, and half in Washington, D.C.

Under the agreement, Fulcher would pay $1,881 per month for 1,812 square feet of space in City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. That means Fulcher would pay $12.45 per square foot per year.

“That’s within the competitive range” for downtown, said Fulcher, who worked as a real estate agent in Meridian.

But Steve Winger, associate broker at Colliers International, previously told the Statesman that commercial rents go for around $18 per square foot per year in downtown Meridian.

1106electfulcherfans
Russ Fulcher poses for a photo with friends Dieter and Regina Bayer, of Meridian, at the Republican election night party at the Riverside Hotel.
Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Fulcher said he did not negotiate the lease agreement.

Kaycee Emery, spokeswoman for the city, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meridian City Council will vote tomorrow on whether to approve the lease agreement.

Republican Russ Fulcher defeated Democratic competitor Cristina McNeil for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press called on Tuesday.

By



Kate Talerico

Kate reports on West Ada and Canyon County for the Idaho Statesman. She previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Providence Business News. She has been published in The Atlantic and BuzzFeed News. Kate graduated from Brown University with a degree in urban studies. She is interested in urban development, transportation and the intersection of money and politics.

  Comments  