Ybarra shakes up Idaho Department of Education staff with firing

Schools chief Sherri Ybarra has parted ways with her communications director two weeks after winning re-election.
Former communications director Allison Westfall’s last day on the job was Tuesday, State Department of Education spokeswoman Kris Rodine confirmed late Wednesday morning.
Westfall had served as Ybarra’s communications director since Feb. 13, 2017.
In a brief telephone interview Wednesday, Rodine did not offer any explanation for Westfall’s abrupt departure, saying the SDE has a policy of not commenting on personnel matters.
Human Resources Director Suzy Nesbella informed the SDE staff of the staffing change Tuesday afternoon, according to a memo obtained by Idaho Education News.
“I wanted to let you know Allison Westfall has been released from her position, effective immediately,” Nesbella wrote. “The Superintendent has decided to go in a different direction.”
Westfall also serves as chairwoman of the Nampa School Board.
Prior to joining Ybarra’s SDE, Westfall served as director of community relations for the Nampa School District. Before that, from January 1998 to July 2006, Westfall was the public information officer for the SDE under former Superintendent of Public Instruction Marilyn Howard.
Westfall’s departure represents another leadership shakeup at the SDE. Westfall had appeared near the top of Ybarra’s organizational leadership chart.
