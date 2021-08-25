‘Our family is broken:’ Family of missing Fruitland boy holds out hope for his return

For nearly a month, Fruitland police and numerous Idaho and federal agencies have searched for missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughn and come up empty handed.

But police aren’t giving up their efforts, and neither is Michael’s family.

In a statement released by the Fruitland Police Department in a news release, Michael’s family — who nicknamed him Monkey — thanked the community for the support and search efforts from volunteers and law enforcement.

“Our Family is broken right now,” the family said in Tuesday’s statement. “Monkey, your Mommy and Daddy miss you more than anything in this world. We need you home to be whole.

“We are so grateful for every single person’s prayers, kind words, sharing his picture and any little step to help bring Michael home.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the same release, the Police Department said it had received over 330 tips regarding the boy’s disappearance on July 27, and officers are continuing to follow all tips. The department said one tip led another police agency to conduct a search 2,100 miles away. The department did not say what the tip was nor where the search was done.

The department said investigators are responding to all credible tips, and police “remain dedicated and hopeful.” Fruitland police have said Michael’s family has been cooperative and helpful throughout the investigation.

Specialized teams will be used as needed for targeted searches, the department said.

After searching for nearly a month, police conceded it has been frustrating to find nothing.

“We deeply share (the community’s) concern and honestly, we share your frustration that all of us working together have not yet found Michael,” police said. “This search has drawn attention from people all around the country.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Police continue to welcome any tips from the public.

“As the days pass, the search may move into new phases, but our investigators will scrutinize every detail, pour over every tip, and keep the search for Michael a priority,” police said.

If you or someone you know has information or a possible tip on Michael Vaughn’s whereabouts, contact police dispatch at 208-642-6006, extension 0. You can also leave tips through Crime Stoppers by going online to www.343COPS.com or by calling 208-343-COPS (2677).

Michael is described as 43 inches tall and about 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft video game T-shirt and dark blue boxer briefs. He responds to the nickname of “Monkey,” according to police.