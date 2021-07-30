10-year-old Idaho girl dies after large rock flies through pickup truck windshield

Kambrie Horsley Horsley Funeral Homes

A 10-year-old Malad girl died this week after she was struck by a large rock kicked up off the road.

Kambrie Horsley was in a pickup truck with her dad, the Oneida County coroner, at the time of the incident Monday, according to a county news release. A semitrailer launched a big rock through the pickup windshield and it hit Kambrie.

“Words cannot describe the shock and sadness that we all feel. We will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil,” Kambrie’s obituary reads.

Kambrie loved animals, sports, skiing, dancing and surfing. She had five siblings, attended Malad Elementary and her obituary says she was a “perfectionist” who worked hard in school.

“She was her daddy’s girl and loved to ride anywhere with him and the boys especially up to the land riding horses. She was her momma’s big helper in the kitchen and with the little girls. She brought such joy to us all and there is a hole in our family until we get her back. She was simply the perfect little girl,” according to the obituary.

Officials have not released further information on the accident.

Kambrie’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at noon in the Malad LDS Stake Center.