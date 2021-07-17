An owner of Lowman’s Southfork Lodge and Elko city councilman dies from COVID-19

The Southfork Lodge, in Lowman, where Elko city councilman Bill Hance died this week of COVID-19. kjones@idahostatesman.com

An Elko, Nevada, city councilman and an owner of the Southfork Lodge in Lowman has died from complications from COVID-19, according to the chief deputy coroner for Boise County, Mike Johnson.

William J. “Bill” Hance, 55, began having symptoms of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Johnson said, and was found dead Wednesday morning at the Southfork Lodge. He had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and died of respiratory arrest due to the illness.

Hance lived in Elko and was visiting Idaho this month when he got ill, according to a post on the city of Elko’s website.

“We are stunned and saddened by Bill’s sudden passing,” Elko Mayor Reece Keener said in the post. “Councilman Hance was a dedicated public servant who loved his community, and always sought to do the right thing. He will be greatly missed.”

Hance was elected to the council in 2018, and was serving his first four-year term when he died.

According to a Friday posting on the Lodge’s Facebook page, Hance’s wife, Jeni-Lei Powell, was “life flighted as a result of Covid” to a hospital as well.

“She is battling to recover,” the post said.

The lodge is currently closed, according to the Facebook post, and will remain closed for two weeks “for the safety of our workers and our guests.”