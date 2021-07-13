Neighbors file appeal with Custer County over controversial Boren airstrip near Stanley

Todd Cranney said bush planes, like this one on Michael Boren’s Hell Roaring Ranch property, are used for ranching. Custer County officials approved a designated airstrip on Boren’s property in May, but neighbors have filed an appeal. Provided by Todd Cranney

A group of Custer County residents has filed an appeal with the county, asking officials to reconsider the approval of a controversial airstrip on a property near Stanley owned by one of the co-owners of Boise-based Clearwater Analytics.

The newly formed group, Friends of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, filed a petition in mid-June asking Custer County Planning and Zoning and county commissioners to review a conditional use permit approved in May for a private airstrip on a ranch owned by Michael Boren. The group alleges that Boren did not comply with rules and regulations on the local, state and federal level.

Boren’s permit application drew some criticism this spring, with neighbors at odds with his characterization of the airstrip.

Boren told Custer County officials that he uses a pasture on his property to fly small personal aircraft for ranching tasks at properties around Idaho. In his application, he said his use of the airstrip constitutes only a few flights per week. Todd Cranney, a spokesperson for Boren, told the Idaho Statesman that Boren wanted the area to be designated an official airstrip so other pilots could use it in the event of an emergency.

But neighbors and local emergency responders pushed back, saying Boren’s flights are far more frequent and disruptive than he indicated, and don’t appear to be ranch-related in nature. His property, located 15 miles south of Stanley, is also not an ideal place for air ambulance, search and rescue or other emergency landings, first responders said.

The appeal again raises concerns that the planning and zoning committee did not consider the impact of Boren’s flights on neighbors. It also alleges that Boren did not have a proper FAA aeronautical study conducted for the site, that fuel storage at the ranch does not comply with Clean Water Act rules and that Boren does not comply with the Forest Service’s scenic easement on the property.

Hell Roaring Ranch, along with much of Stanley, is within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and is subject to Forest Service regulations as such. A scenic easement was placed on Boren’s property in the 1970s and extended in perpetuity.

The appeal also claims that Boren’s conditional use permit does not comply with Custer County Planning and Zoning codes or the county’s comprehensive plan for private property.

“(The airstrip permitting) opened up some real concerns as far as how is the county being accountable to themselves. They should be following their own ordinances and regulations,” said Stewart Wilder, a Stanley resident, in an interview. Wilder is part of Friends of the SNRA on behalf of the family of Idaho’s first nurse practitioner, Marie Osborn.

Cranney, Boren’s spokesperson, said in an emailed statement that the appeal retreads concerns that have already been addressed or disproved.

“The Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission has already reviewed the application thoroughly and rightly approved it, and there is no basis for an appeal,” Cranney wrote. “The appeal contains no new information that Custer County hasn’t already reviewed, and in fact, most of the appeal contains the same inaccurate and outright false information that has previously been proven to be wrong.”

Wilder said Friends of the SNRA would like to see the permit approval walked back entirely, but the appeal also outlines possible “meaningful safeguards and conditions” on Boren’s flights if another permit is approved in the future. Those include a moratorium on flights before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m., a limit of no more than two personal flights per week, and a requirement that flights of neighboring wilderness areas be at least 2,000 feet above ground level.

Michael Pogue, the attorney representing the group, said in a phone interview that he expects the planning and zoning commission will address the appeal at its next meeting, slated for Aug. 5.

Wilder said Friends of the SNRA will continue to be involved in other issues as the area is developed.

“It’s a long play,” Wilder said. “The landscape in the Sawtooth Valley is changing.”

Read the full appeal here: