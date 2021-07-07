Live hand grenade found in Boise County home. Watch Air Force experts detonate it.

A team of ordnance disposal experts from Mountain Home Air Force Base detonated a hand grenade that was found in an Idaho home on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Boise County Sheriff’s Office.

In the post, Boise County officials said they received a report of “a possible explosive device inside a residence in the Garden Valley area.” The item was determined to be a live hand grenade.

An ordnance disposal team from Mountain Home Air Force Base arrived at the residence and detonated the grenade in an open field, video shows.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the grenade came from or how it was discovered.

Explosives discoveries aren’t entirely unheard of — in recent years, the ordnance disposal team has helped remove several items, including a Nazi artillery shell found in a Kuna shed, artillery rounds found under a bridge by construction workers and a grenade in a Valley County residence.