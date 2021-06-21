Plane crashes in Central Idaho mountains; occupants found, transported via Life Flight

Two people were found at the site of a small plane crash Monday in the Central Idaho mountains.

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. Pacific, according to an Idaho County Dispatch press release. The crash was in the Smith Knob area outside of Warren, which is northeast of McCall.

Both occupants of the plane were “located and transported” via Life Flight helicopter and fixed-wing craft, according to the release. The status of the two occupants was not included in the release.

Payette National Forest also sent air support to assist with a fire started by the crash, according to the release.

“The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Life Flight Network, Payette National Forest, Idaho Transportation Department and the community members from Warren for their assistance in locating and extracting the occupants,” the release said.