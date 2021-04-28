East Idaho students appear in blackface at high school event, causing outrage

Shelley High, in eastern Idaho, posted photos of students in blackface at a school event last Thursday. Shelley School District

Shelley High School in Eastern Idaho posted photos from a student event last week in which some students appeared in blackface, causing an outcry on social media and response from the NAACP.

The event, called the Russet Olympics, was held on April 22, and students dressed in different colors based on their grade level, according to media reports. The senior class wore black.

In photos posted by the high school on Facebook after the event, a few students also appeared in blackface, and had painted their bodies black as well.

“Blackface” refers to the practice of white performers using paint to caricature Black people. The practice, widely used by entertainers and others in the 19th and 20th centuries, is known for invoking racist stereotypes.

The photos were deleted by the school on April 23, according to the Post Register, but screenshots were already disseminating on social media. Photographs were sent to the Idaho Statesman as well.

The Shelley School District posted a statement on its website about the incident, writing that “it is unfortunate that some are mischaracterizing this year’s event. We would ask that you please not use this positive, unifying event as a reason to divide. It is never our intention to offend or demean.”

The wearing of blackface has been considered highly offensive and disrespectful for years.

On April 25, the Pocatello branch of the NAACP posted a statement on its Facebook page, writing, “We do not know if the students were aware of the meaning of wearing ‘blackface’ ... What we do know, is that responsible adults at the event should have known and counseled the students that what they were doing is inappropriate.”

The NAACP statement continued, “So that a teachable moment is not lost, we hope that Shelley School District and High School administrators investigate the incident and explain to those involved why wearing blackface, or not educating others they see doing it, is wrong.”

The principal of Shelley High and the district’s superintendent did not respond to requests for comment from the Statesman.