Mark Johnson. Boise news anchor. Emmy winner. And now a viral meme

Mark Johnson.

Those two words created an uproar on the internet after Boise’s KTVB news station sent an accidental tweet.

The news anchor’s name and a link to his profile was sent out by mistake Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, the tweet had thousands of shares and 14,000 likes.

When you update @Emjayktvb bio on the website, accidentally tweet it and make him an overnight sensation https://t.co/omHGRSn0AI — Celina Van Hyning (@CelinaKTVB) April 21, 2021

“When you update (Mark Johnson’s) bio on the website, accidentally tweet it and make him an overnight sensation,” Celina Van Hyning, a digital producer at KTVB, tweeted.

Mark Johnson became a top trending topic on Twitter, because so many people were talking about Mark Johnson. They created memes and made jokes about how there’s a reporter in Idaho named Mark Johnson.

Top trending on Twitter:

1) The Chauvin trial verdict.

2) There's a reporter in Idaho named Mark Johnson. https://t.co/jEVrbZlUu2 — Matthew J. Brings (@MJBrings) April 21, 2021

Johnson said on Twitter that the attention was hilarious — and awesome.

This is pretty hilarious but I’m pretty sure my teenage daughters had something to do with this. All I can say is that I WILL get them back for this! (But probably not). — Mark Johnson (@Emjayktvb) April 21, 2021

Here are some of the memes people created about Idaho’s Mark Johnson.