Idaho Youth Ranch launches state’s first Safe Place network to help at-risk children

The Idaho Youth Ranch Hays House is a shelter in Boise for runaway and at-risk youths. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Idaho children and teens in crisis soon will have a nationally recognized Safe Place to go for help.

The Idaho Youth Ranch launched a program this month to join a national network of such safe places, the group said in a Wednesday news release. The National Safe Place program helps provide immediate help to teens and children who need it.

“Safe Place provides access to immediate help and supportive resources for youth in need,” according to the Safe Place website. “As a community initiative, the program designates schools, fire stations, libraries and other youth-friendly organizations as Safe Place locations, which display the yellow and black sign.”

The diamond-shaped signs will be displayed on Treasure Valley businesses and organizations soon, Idaho Youth Ranch said. Over the next year, the Youth Ranch will pick schools, fire departments and police departments to expand the Safe Place network.

“When a youth requests help in a Safe Place location, our staff will be notified, and provide transportation to Idaho Youth Ranch Hays House where they will find safety, support, counseling and a place to stay,” Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis said in the news release.

There are more than 20,000 Safe Place sites across the country, according to the program. This will be the first recognized one in Idaho.

National Safe Place started in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1983 with a goal of helping children who are at risk or in crisis.

“Idaho Youth Ranch Hays House has served homeless and runaway youth since the 1990s,” said Amy Evans, Idaho Youth Ranch vice president of programs. “It is the only such place for young people in the Treasure Valley. … It felt like a natural next step to make Idaho Youth Ranch Hays House the first recognized Safe Place in Idaho so that we can keep more of these kids safe and off the streets.”

In 2018, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness found that more than 8,000 students in Idaho were experiencing homelessness, according to the Idaho Youth Ranch. Some stayed with friends or relatives or in live-in motels, but more than 400 were without shelter.

“Adding Safe Place locations through our communities extends the mission of Idaho Youth Ranch Hays House and provides safety and help for our most vulnerable children,” Curtis said.