Join the Statesman, Boise State Public Radio for conversation with ‘Latino USA’ host

Maria Hinojosa, host of Latino USA, will be joining Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Foy for a conversation on Boise State Public Radio on Thursday, Feb. 11 Futuro Media

Boise State Public Radio and the Idaho Statesman are proud to bring you a conversation with Maria Hinojosa of “Latino USA” and Nicole Foy from the Idaho Statesman.

Communities of color are often ignored in major news outlets and Maria has been at the forefront of refocusing who gets a voice in mainstream media. Maria has dedicated her journalism career to telling and elevating the stories of Latinos and Latinas in the United States.

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m., we invite you to join Nicole and Maria as they virtually come together to talk about voting issues, the challenges of reporting as a Latina journalist and Maria’s new book, “Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America.” We’ll open for audience questions at the end. You can join the conversation live on Zoom or catch the recording on Facebook after.

“Latino USA” can be heard on Boise State Public Radio News on Saturdays at 6 p.m.

Save your spot in the conversation by registering here.