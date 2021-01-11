New sheriff refuses to enforce North Idaho county’s ‘unenforceable’ mask mandate

The new Kootenai County Sheriff has announced he will not have his deputies enforce the local mask mandate, saying it is “unenforceable.” Panhandle Health District COVID-19 Dashboard

A newly elected sheriff in North Idaho announced he will not enforce his county’s mask mandate, saying it is “unenforceable” and most people who get it only have mild cases, according to a Facebook post from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce an unenforceable law or executive mandate on its citizens. It is not law enforcement’s job to get between you, your health and your doctor. Period,” Robert Norris, who won election during the general election in November, said in a statement. “It is my opinion that the facts are becoming clear with [COVID-19] — certain risk groups should take extra precautions, but the vast majority of healthy people who contract [COVID-19] will experience flu symptoms and recover from the virus.”

The sheriff also implied that he would not enforce restrictions on social gatherings, state COVID-19 business guidelines or restrictions on religious services, according to the statement.

“The … (KCSO) role in our community is not to count how many people are in your home or how a private business conducts itself to make a living for the business or its employees,” Norris said. “The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office will never interfere with religious gatherings.”

The state is in phase 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s “Idaho Rebounds” plan, according to the state’s website. During this phase:

Individuals are encouraged to self-isolate — employers should encourage teleworking and allow for accommodations to vulnerable individuals;

“Bars, restaurants and nightclubs can operate with seating only;”

Gatherings of more than 10 people, private and public, are prohibited;

Long-term care facilities cannot operate without requiring masks.

The Panhandle Health District, the public health authority for Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone counties, instituted a mask mandate on Nov. 19, according to the agency’s website. The mask order was set to expire in January 2021 unless it was extended, but it’s unclear whether that happened and what date the mandate is scheduled to end.

Panhandle Health did not immediately respond with an answer on Monday.

The health district has reported 17,961 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 94 current hospitalizations and 192 deaths since the start of the pandemic. All counties under the district’s jurisdiction are considered to be at the “substantial” COVID-19 risk level, according to Panhandle’s website.