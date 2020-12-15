Idaho Statesman Logo
Divers rescue woman who drove an SUV into freezing North Idaho lake, sheriff says

A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office rescued an Idaho woman who drove into Hayden Lake amid freezing temperatures.
A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office rescued an Idaho woman who drove into Hayden Lake amid freezing temperatures.

A dive team was sent to rescue a North Idaho woman who drove into a lake while temperatures were in the low- to mid-30s, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office, its dive rescue team and Northern Lake Fire and Rescue responded to a call Monday night about an SUV that had been driven into Hayden Lake from the Honeysuckle Beach boat launch, the release said. Divers and fire personnel removed the woman from the SUV, according to the release.

Medical personnel “immediately started life-saving measures,” and brought the 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman to Kootenai Health, the release said. She is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Authorities made sure no other people were involved in the incident by searching the SUV and the area, the release said.

Authorities are not sure why the woman drove into the water, but “based on evidence in the vehicle it appears alcohol was possibly a factor,” according to the release.

Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
