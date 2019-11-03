Missing boater’s body recovered from Idaho reservoir

A boat from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office joined the search Saturday for a missing boater in the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir in Twin Falls County. Courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Search crews were able to recover the body of an 80-year-old man Saturday, but were unable to recover the boat he was in when it sank Friday in the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.

Eugene Holm, of Heyburn, was found by search and rescue dive teams. He was in the boat with James A. Wilson, 65, of Jerome, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.

Deputies and the Twin Falls County search and rescue unit were dispatched to the reservoir after the call came in at 9:55 a.m. Friday, Stewart said.

In addition to Twin Falls deputies, Air St. Luke’s, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho Fish and Game officers also responded.

Wilson was pulled from the water and flown by air ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Stewart said.

The Cassia County dive team joined the search for the missing boat, which eventually was located using sonar, Stewart said.

A buoy was placed to mark the boat’s location before the search was suspended Friday evening.

The search resumed Saturday morning with Bonneville and Bingham County search and rescue and dive teams joining, Stewart said.

An underwater drone enabled searchers to see the boat was upright, 103 feet under the water. Holm’s body was still on board, Stewart said.

Divers recovered the body and brought it to the surface at 2:30 p.m.

Officials called off efforts to retrieve the boat later Saturday afternoon because it exceeded their capabilities, Stewart said.

The 22-foot inboard motor boat was too big for the team to recover, Stewart said. Additional resources may be used later to get it out of the water, but plans to do so haven’t been arranged yet.