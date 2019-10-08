Fire burning south of Kuna ‘knocked down’ late Tuesday

A fire burned about 30 acres in the Kuna Butte area late Tuesday night.

“It’s all been knocked down,” Boise BLM Fire spokesman Jared Jablonski told the Statesman at about 10:15 p.m.

He said he expected firefighters from the BLM, Kuna and other local agencies to have the fire contained by Wednesday morning and controlled by the afternoon.

The fire was reported at 8:18 p.m., according to the Pulse Point app. The location listed was 2401 Kuna Mora Road.