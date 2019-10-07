Fruitland woman reported missing is found dead. No foul play suspected.

Sarah Stepp

A Fruitland woman who left her home on Sept. 26 — and never returned — was found dead in a rural area of Washington County.

No foul play is suspected in Sarah Stepp’s death, according to a press release from the Fruitland Police Department.

Stepp, a 41-year-old mother of three, was last seen at her home on the afternoon of Sept. 26. She was reported missing within 90 minutes of when she left the house that day and was described as “gravely disabled,” police said in an earlier release.

She left her home in a green 2014 Ford Escape.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, a hunter located her vehicle. The location was not disclosed by police. The Washington County Search and Rescue Team was deployed to the area, and found Stepp’s body at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.