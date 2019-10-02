Driver charged in Eagle crash that seriously injured bicyclist

SHARE COPY LINK

The driver of an SUV that collided with a pickup in an Eagle intersection in August — sending the pickup into a nearby bicyclist — has been charged with misdemeanor inattentive driving.

The bicyclist, who was at the intersection of Eagle Road and Beacon Light as the crash occurred, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Brandy Webb, a 34-year-old Emmett woman who was driving a Buick Rendezvous, failed to stop at the stop sign on Beacon Light at Eagle Road, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Webb’s vehicle was previously described by authorities as a minivan.

Police investigate a crash involving a bicycle and two vehicles on Eagle Road at Beacon Light Road Friday. The white pickup ended up in a ditch below Eagle Road; the red car had front-end damage.

The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Sheriff’s investigators were initially told that both drivers were stopped at the intersection before the collision.

Webb was in the eastbound lane of Beacon Light, and a pickup driver was in the southbound lane of Eagle Road. The bicyclist was at the southeast corner of the four-way stop.

The pickup struck the bicyclist so hard that it knocked him off the road and into a field, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The pickup came to rest in the field.

If convicted, Webb faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a $300 fine.

