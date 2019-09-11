Man found dead in Eagle canal had been missing since Friday. No foul play suspected.

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

The Ada County coroner has identified a man found dead in an Eagle irrigation canal Tuesday afternoon as John Michael Showalter. He was discovered by a police sergeant who was walking along the banks of the canal.

Police had been looking for the 61-year-old since last Friday because he didn’t show up to work and his employer was concerned, according to information provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Showalter, who was homeless, had been sleeping along the banks of the canal at South Plaza Drive, near the intersection with East State Street, authorities said.

The cause and manner of Showalter’s death is not yet known — pending results of toxicology tests — but he had no traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said in a press release Wednesday. There’s no suspicion that he was the victim of foul play.

The case is still under investigation. Police are trying to determine where and how Showalter fell into the water.