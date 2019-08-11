Crews still working to open second lane after massive mudslide on U.S. 95

This is how fast and unstoppable a mudslide flows as Santa Ana Mountains area evacuates Footage shows Trabuco Creek hit by a mudslide and debris flow in Orange County. Mandatory evacuations on November 30, 2018, were in place for the Trabuco Creek area in the Santa Ana Mountains of Southern California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Footage shows Trabuco Creek hit by a mudslide and debris flow in Orange County. Mandatory evacuations on November 30, 2018, were in place for the Trabuco Creek area in the Santa Ana Mountains of Southern California.

Idaho Transportation Department crews on Sunday continued to work to clear a highway that was closed for several hours the previous day due to a mudslide.

On Sunday afternoon, ITD said in a Facebook post that crews were “working around the clock to fully reopen” U.S. 95, which was closed for much of the day Saturday between New Meadows and Grangeville. Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, ITD announced that the route was closed due to water and debris on the roadway. By Saturday evening, the road was open to a single lane, and drivers were led through the area by a pilot car.

According to the agency’s comments on social media, 4 to 5 feet of mud covered the road just north of Riggins. The closure stretched from milepost 199.5 to 204, starting about 2 miles outside of Riggins.

Hundreds of people shared ITD’s post announcing part of the landslide had been cleared.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

U.S. 95 is the main route between the Treasure Valley and North Idaho. ITD said it will continue to post updates on the cleanup on its Facebook page and the 511 road report map.