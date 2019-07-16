Woman floating South Fork Boise River dies; 3rd local river death in 2 weeks

Rafting safety on the South Fork of the Boise River The South Fork of the Boise River can be a dangerous place to go rafting. Here are some things to keep in mind if you're planning to go. Video courtesy of U.S. Forest Service. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Fork of the Boise River can be a dangerous place to go rafting. Here are some things to keep in mind if you're planning to go. Video courtesy of U.S. Forest Service.

A young woman died while floating the South Fork Boise River in Elmore County last weekend.

She was wearing a life jacket and floating the river on an inner tube when the accident occurred Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Hollinshead told the Statesman on Tuesday.

Her body was recovered on Sunday.

Hollinshead declined to release other details about the incident until his investigation is complete.

The woman’s death was the third river recreation death in Southwest Idaho in less than two weeks. An Enumclaw, Washington, woman died while rafting the Main Payette on July 4, and a Boise man died while rafting the South Fork of the Payette on July 11.

Elmore Sheriff’s Office photos on Facebook over the weekend showed the county search and rescue team in the Pine/Featherville area.

In the post, the sheriff thanked deputies and numerous others for helping out in a rescue effort, including Elmore County Search & Rescue, Twin Falls Search & Rescue Swift Water/Dive Team, Air St. Luke’s, Boise Forest Service Engine 413 from Lester Creek and members of the public in the area.

Elmore County Coroner Nickie Campbell, who is based at Rost Funeral Home in Mountain Home, was out of the office and unavailable for comment Tuesday.