Idaho man was playing badminton in his backyard when herd of bison ran down the road

Tourist tests her luck by trying to pet bison A tourist was caught on video repeatedly trying to pet a bison lying down in the Old Faithful area of Yellowstone National Park on April 16. Surprisingly, the woman was not injured. Last year, several tourists were gored while trying to snap photo Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tourist was caught on video repeatedly trying to pet a bison lying down in the Old Faithful area of Yellowstone National Park on April 16. Surprisingly, the woman was not injured. Last year, several tourists were gored while trying to snap photo

Luke Mackowiak was enjoying a peaceful Saturday night with his family playing badminton in the backyard. Suddenly he heard a noise, looked around and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“We hear, ‘clop, clop, clop, clop’ and here come six buffalo running down our road,” Mackowiak said. “Then there’s a motorcycle chasing them and another truck.”

The Mackowiaks live in a Jefferson County neighborhood near 4000 East north of County Line Road.

Neighbors went outside and started taking photos of the bison, who worked their way into a nearby field as some sheriff deputies tried to round up the animals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

James Brower, a spokesman with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, told EastIdahoNews.com the agency has not been contacted about the bison but that isn’t unusual because the animals are likely domestic and fall under the jurisdiction of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

Mackowiak is unsure where the bison ended up (perhaps they roamed home?) and is glad they provided for a memorable summer evening.

“Only in Idaho,” he said with a laugh.