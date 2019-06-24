Idaho

Boy rushed to hospital after report of possible drowning in Meridian

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday afternoon after paramedics responded to a report of a possible drowning in Meridian.

The call for help came at 3:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Woodville Drive, according to Ada County Dispatch.

The boy was swimming in a community pool, possibly owned by the homeowners association, according to Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea. The boy and his family were visiting from Oregon.

Basterrechea said hospital staff were working on the boy, and he did not know the child’s status.

