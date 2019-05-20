Idaho pilot, 71, killed in Sunday plane crash near Melba

Sunrise Skypark is about 25 miles southwest of Nampa.

An Idaho pilot was killed in a plane crash Sunday afternoon, shortly after takeoff at the Sunrise Skypark runway near Melba.

The Owhyee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday that the pilot is believed to be 71-year-old Craig Wolter. The Canyon County Coroner’s Office will provide official identification later Monday, the sheriff said.

We are on our way to Melba where a viewer says he witnessed a plane crash, he sent us this photo, check online at @KTVB for details as they become available and watch at 10p tonight pic.twitter.com/dv81GGrTCM — gretchen parsons (@gretchenKTVB) May 19, 2019

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. Sunday. The plane was a single-engine Beach Bonanza SE35.

Wolter lived at the Sunrise Skypark, which is a residential aviation community, according to the community’s website.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The crash occurred on private property, and the owners of the property have asked unauthorized people to stay away.